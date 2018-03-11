Judiciary to harmonize issuance of cash bails, bonds

The Judiciary is in the process of coming up with policy guideline on issuance of cash bails and bonds across all courts in the country.

The unprecedented move will see bail and bond applications harmonized across board to align the services to the constitution.

The committee tasked with the developing the regulation is set to give its findings in three months.

The committee chaired by High Court Judge Jessie Lessit retreated to Naivasha over the weekend to write part of the report.

The move come at time petition losers in the August 8th election are staring at bankruptcy after being slapped with hefty costs.

With police constantly being accused of abusing the process and turning the issuance of cash bails into a cash cow, Judge Lessit blamed the opaqueness and unpredictability of the provision of bail to the mess that has seen people sleep in police cells for days for petty offenses.

The affordability of the bonds granted by courts is also coming up for review.

The Judiciary is also under criticism with election petition losers being slapped with hefty costs running into millions of shillings.

