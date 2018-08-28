Kajiado County employees to sign performance contracts

Kajiado County Government employees will now sign performance contracts to enhance accountability in service delivery to the public.

County executive Committee Members, chief offices (Cos) and revenue directors have signed a one year performance contract by their employer.

Under the new enactment each County minister will have to present his/her annual score card for review, where those who shall have underperformed shall be replaced.

This is contrary to an engagement where the CEC were to serve for a term of five years.

While overseeing the singing of the contracts Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku said his government will not condone laziness and absenteeism, urging the officers to enhance service delivery to residents as their co business.

The tough talking Governor added that his administration shall not hesitate to fire non performing officers especially those who abdicate their duties.

Kajiado Assembly Speaker Johnson Osoi has lauded the bold initiative saying it will ensure Kajiado residents get value for their money in service delivery.

Osoi added that other County Assemblies should follow suit to enhance service delivery.

Kajiado County Government has 10 ministries with each ministry set to have a target and review-able score card.