Kajiado County senior officers to undergo lifestyle audit

All senior employees of Kajiado County Government will undergo a lifestyle audit following a directive by Governor Joseph Ole Lenku.

This according to Lenku is one of the steps to ensure accountability as he steps up the fight against graft.

While addressing the County Assembly, Ole Lenku reiterated his government’s commitment to ending cartels that have been siphoning public funds for personal enrichment.

The directive comes as the National Government through President Uhuru Kenyatta reiterated its commitment to deal with corruption head.

Already over 30 suspects are facing charges in connection with the NYS scandal and were on Tuesday denied bail even as the search for others continues.

Ole Lenku now says all senior officers in the County will also be subjected to performance contracts from 1st July 2018.

He said the lifestyle audit on senior officers will promote accountability, noting that any officer found engaging in corrupt deals will be fired and prosecuted.

Ole Lenku said his government is targeting to collect 1.8 m shillings in revenue in the next financial year and called for support on ensuring taxes are well utilized.

Kajiado County has in recent days suffered challenges including drought and floods during the rainy season.

County assembly Speaker Johnson Osoi said the county assembly is working with the executive to implement sound policies for health services and food production