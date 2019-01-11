KALRO is developing crop varieties to improve food production

Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization is developing crop varieties, vaccines and farm input to help boost food production and improve nutrition in 22 counties in Coast, Western, Nyanza and Rift Valley regions.

KALRO Director General Dr. Eliud Kireger says this is under the Integrated Agricultural Research for Development Project that aims at improving household income, food and nutritional security, through research and technology.

They are developing seed varieties that are high yielding and resistant to pests and diseases in those areas.

So far, new crop varieties have been developed that are tolerant to the Maize Lethal Necrosis Disease and Grey Leaf Spot as well as high yielding drought tolerant cowpeas, pigeon peas and potatoes.

The research body has developed four livestock vaccines for Rift Valley Fever, Peste des petits ruminants, Contagious Bovine Pleura-Pneumonia and Mastitis in efforts to boost dairy production.

The programme that also involves capacity building has so far seen at least 10,000 farmers in the 22 counties trained on good agricultural practices in making animal feeds, management of infertility for dairy cows and milk contamination.

