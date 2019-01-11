Kariobangi Sharks confirm return to fitness of striker Kapaito

Kenyan Premier League(KPL) side Kariobangi Sharks has confirmed the return to fitness of striker Erick Kapaito who missed action from end of last season due to a calf injury.

The striker might be involved in this weekend’s game against Western Stima at Machakos County stadium.

Sharks will be boosted by the return of the golden boot winner who missed action for a period of three months.

The 27 year old missed the Kenyan Shield triumph over Sofapaka and continental matches against Djibouti outfit Arter Sola 7 which saw the William Muluya coached side reach the second preliminary round of the CAF, Confederations Cup.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Kariobangi Sharks which sits in 6th position on the log with ten points will face Western Stima this Sunday in Machakos.

The last time the two teams clashed, Sharks emerged 1-0 winners courtesy of a Francis Manoah’s goal.