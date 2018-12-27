Kariobangi Sharks holds hosts Nzoia Sugar to barren draw

Kariobangi Sharks held hosts Nzoia Sugar to a barren draw in a Kenyan Premier League match played Wednesday at Sudi Stadium, Bungoma County.

Jackson Dwang nearly gave the hosts the lead after 20 minutes but he missed the target with just Kariobangi Sharks goalkeeper Geoffrey Onyemba to beat.

Following the draw Sharks moved a place up the ladder to 5th on 5 points from 3 matches while Nzoia Sugar is now ranked 11th with 4 points.

Nine matches are lined up this Saturday: defending champions Gor Mahia will face Kariobangi Sharks while league leaders Western Stima will face stern test against Bandari, AFC Leopards will be home against Vihiga United while KCB will welcome former champions Tusker FC, Sony Sugar will face Kericho Zoo while Rangers will play second placed Mathare United.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



After 3 rounds of the 2018/19 season Western Stima is perched at the top of the standings with 9 points while Mathare United is second, 2 points adrift, Bandari is third on 7 points.

Mount Kenya United is rock bottom with zero point while Chemilil Sugar and KCB are ranked 16th and 17th respectively.