Karua challenges Waiguru’s poll win at Court of Appeal

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua has moved to the Court of Appeal to challenge the decision by the high court to dismiss her petition against the election of Ann Waiguru as Kirinyaga Governor.

This is after the Kerugoya high court for the second time dismissed her petition seeking to challenge the election of Waiguru.

In a memorandum of appeal filed at the court of appeal registry in Nyeri, the Narc Kenya leader cited her dissatisfaction, indicating her intentions to appeal the entire ruling.

In the case, Karua has named IEBC, county returning officer, Kirinyaga Governor and deputy governor as respondents.

Earlier this month, Kejugoya high court judge Lucy Gitari for the second time dismissed an election petition by Martha Karua challenging the election of Ann Waiguru as Kirinyaga Governor.

Meanwhile, it was a sigh of relief for Nakuru Town West Member of Parliament Samuel Arama after the court granted him bail.

The legislator who spent the weekend in police custody was ordered to part with a bond of Ksh 2 million or an alternative Ksh1 million cash bail for his freedom pending trial.

Arama was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti and accused of colluding with officers at the Nakuru Lands registry to unlawfully and deceitfully dispossess a businessman of his land by registering the said piece of land to a different individual who they claimed sold the land to the MP.

Finally, a woman in Nairobi has been granted a one-year custodial sentence after pleading guilty to charges of creating a disturbance at the office of the president.

Jemimah Wangari was arraigned in court and charged for allegedly creating disturbance in a manner likely to breach peace to members of the public by demanding to see interior CS Fred Matiangi in Harambee house.