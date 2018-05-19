KATO expresses concern over increase of foreign operators

The Kenya Association of Tour Operators (KATO) has expressed its concern over the increase in the number of foreign operators in the industry.

KATO said the foreigners mostly from Asian countries had flooded the market offering cheap services saying the move had negative effects on local operators.

According to KATO CEO Fred Kaigua, weak policies by government had given the foreign tour operators the lee way to work in the country.

Kaigua said the government had allowed full ownership of companies involved in the tour business adding that the same does not happen in other countries.

Kaigua said the laws had even allowed them to register one director in a company noting that it was not the best for the industry.

“You cannot allow 100 percent ownership of companies to foreigners and it does not even happen in our neighbouring countries”.

Kaigua was speaking to the press during a stakeholders conference on tourism opportunities in counties at Sawela Lodge in Naivasha.

He at the same time said the sector has grown by 30 percent this year compared to last year that was grappled too much politics.

Kaigua said the sector looked bright with the recent handshake by the President and opposition leader contributing to the growth.

“Some have reported an increase in the number of bookings of up to 50 percent and however this may change; we are looking at a sector that has already picked up”.

His sentiments were echoed by Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui who said they will work together with the Kenya Tourism Board and other stakeholders in order to market Kenya as the best destination in Africa.

Kinyanjui at the same time challenged the stakeholders to device modern ways of improving on the products Kenya has to offer noting that this will attract more tourists in the changing world.

“We should also seek ways on training all those involved across the value chain to ensure that we reap the benefits of tourism in totality”.

He said counties had untapped potential in attractions sites adding that they will work closely with the board to ensure the same is mapped out for all to visit.

“We should also look at sports tourism and see how best we can benefit including taking advantage of tens of athletes who perform wonders during marathons”.