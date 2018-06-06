The 3rd Round of the Kenya National Rally Championship co-sponsored by KCB Bank will be flagged-off at Athi River Stony Resort on Saturday Morning.

20 drivers so far have been enlisted for the weekend’s showdown that will see the drivers compete for top glory crisscrossing the vast Machakos County.

In what is touted as the most competitive rally of the season, the drivers will cover a total of 384 Kms.

After flag off, drivers will cover CS1 Kunkur stage then head in the CS 2 49.43 Kms Konza stage.

The crews will stop for remote refueling at Konza before tackling the CS 3 Machakos Ranch at 9:39 am.

Speaking ahead of the weekend’s action, KCB Head of Customer Experience Job Njiru said the bank is committed to continually supporting the sport with the aim of growing a pool of highly competitive drivers and navigators.

“Judging from the growing interest that the sport has gained over the years due to our sports sponsorship novelty, the weekend action promises to be a tough challenge for the drivers”, said

The itinerary indicates that the final scrutiny will be done on 7th June at 10 AM at Stony Athi River.

The ceremonial start will be held on 9th June at 7:00 am while the prize giving is scheduled for 5:30 pm at the Stony Athi resort.

Rally Sports Club Clerk Hellen Shiri says the weekend outing will be tough for the competitors especially at the Konza stage and Machakos Ranch.

“The weekends showdown will a tough challenge for the Rally crews especially at Konza stage, we will have an added day for late entries as we head to Machakos” said Shiri.

Hundreds of spectators are expected to gather at the ceremonial start to wave off competitors outside Stony Athi resort.

The rally outing presets a test of nerve that will stretch the endurance of the drivers aiming for a podium finish.

It will be interesting to see what’s up in sleeves for Manvir Baryan and Onkai Rai as the rally gets underway.