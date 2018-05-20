KCB Autocross 5 underway in Nakuru

The 5th round of KCB National Autocross Championship is underway in Nakuru at the Rift Valley Motorsports Club in Solai. 20 drivers are battling for top honors in Sunday 20th May event.

KCB Bank Kenya Flamengo Branch Manager Eugenio Waweru flagged off Imran Hakada first in today’s outing.

“As KCB Bank we are thrilled by the impact of our noble sponsorship in Autocross, the level of competition and entries has tremendously gone up over the years”, said Eugenio.

4WD Champion Rehan Shah is leading the chase ahead of Lovejyot Singh, McRae Kimathi and Muragwe Waigwa.

Hamza Anwar, will be the man to watch out in the 2WD Non Turbo in a field that has Safina Khan and Sahil Mughal.

The Clerk of Course Harjit Sagoo says the track at Solai will be a challenge for most drivers.

“With the heavy rains it will be very tough for all the competitors and their skills come into play” said Sagoo.

Rehan Shah is beaming with confidence in the outing adding that should all go a planned he should rack up a third victory this season.

“I am very delighted to be here for the KCB Autocross Championship, the level of competition has gone up definitely and all that remains is for one to give his best “said Rehan.

Alfir Khan is gunning for another victory today in the open category that has Kirit Rajput and Imran Hakada.

“It has been a great year for me in KCB Autocross Championship, I am aiming for a podium finish today and should lady luck smile on me I will have a great year ahead”, said Alfir.

The Bambino class had attracted illiyun Mughal, Tsevi Soni, Yuvraj Rajput, and Tsorav Soni.

Hamza Anwar who returns to action in today’s event is confident of narrowing the gap in the leadership standings.

“I am grateful to God for another chance to be in KCB Autocross Action, the buggy is in perfect condition and the focus is winning today’s event.

The track is tight and Twisty and only the best will rack up victories a the splashed of mud determine who will win the bragging rights in today’s outing.

Rift Valley Motor Sports Club designed a 2km’s track three weeks ago in readiness for the KCB Autocross Championship.

The practice lap saw Shalien Mughal, Hamza Anwar, Lovejyot Singh, Zameer Verjee and Yuvraj Rajput leading the various categories. Hamza Anwar clocked 00:05:44 while Shalien Mughal clocked 00:04:36 the fastest time of the day.

