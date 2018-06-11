KCB finish second at Genocide Memorial  Volleyball tournament

KCB Women Volleyball team finished second at the Genocide Memorial tournament in Rwanda after losing three sets to one to Uganda’s Nkuba University in the final played last evening at the Amahoro indoor stadium.

The men’s title was won by Gisagara who defeated Rwanda Energy Group in straight sets.

KCB attacker Miligreen Lutuvula was crowned East Africa’s top attacker as the 2018 Genocide Memorial Tournament came to an end at Amahoro stadium in Rwanda, last evening.

Miligreen guided her side to second place in the event after losing to Uganda’s Nkuba University. KCB begun the final positively taking the first set 23-25 against the Ugandan side, but were heavily outplayed in the second set losing 25-15.

The two sides were neck to neck in the third set but Nkuba managed to snatch a 25-22 win before controlling the fourth set eventually winning 25-19.

KCB were tipped favourites to win the title after beating defending champions APR of Rwanda in straight sets in the semifinal but could not break the resilience of Nkuba who struggled in the semifinal to beat Rwanda Revenue Authority three sets to two.

The Kenyan side is expected back in the country on Tuesday. Gisagara club won the men’s title after beating Rwanda Energy Group in straight sets.

KCB were awarded 75,000 shillings for finishing second in the event while champions Nkuba and Gisagara pocketed 125,000 shillings each.