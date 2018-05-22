KCB volleyball ladies leads KVF log

Written By: Margaret Kalekye
KCB awards to the KCB ladies volleyball team after the won the KVF Bungoma Tournament
KCB has won 3 KVF League matches this season winning a record 9 sets.

The Bankers brilliance has seen them win a total 278 points this season.

KCB will head to Eldoret this week on Thursday for league duties with Prison and Bungoma County.

The third round of KVF league and tournament outing will take place at Eldoret polytechnic from Friday 25th May- 27th May 2018.

Head Coach Vernon Khayinga will field in influential libero’s Lincy Jeruto and Linnet Mukambi alongside setter Gladys Wairimu and right attackers Nancy Mulonza and Phosca Kasisi.

“The KCB ladies are satisfactorily prepared for the Eldoret outing, we have worked on our defense and attack and we should post some good results”, says Vernon.

The team has signed setter Asiko Evelyn from KDF and left attacker Ruth Chelagat from Nairobi Water.

 

 

margaretkalekye

