KCB ladies unveils squad for Rwanda tournament

KCB ladies team have unveiled the squad for the Rwanda Genocide Memorial tournament slated to run from 8th – 10th June 2018.

The team are country’s lone representative at the 8th edition of the tournament.

KCB Head of Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Judith Sidi Odhiambo said the Rwanda trip will offer great exposure to the players as they challenge for dominance in the local volleyball scene.

“We want to expose the girls to a different level of competition, the genocide memorial offers a great experience, We are keen on making it for the Africa Club championship” , said the patron.

The team will depart Kenya on Wednesday 6th and jet back on 12th June 2018. The itinerary indicates a tight schedule of matches set to be played on Saturday and Sunday.

KCB will face stiff competition from 22 international teams including the hosts APR, Rwanda Energy, Rwanda Revenue, Kinnda Odzoho from Congo Brazzaville and Uganda’s Sport S among other clubs as the tournament gets underway.

KCB Head Coach Vernon Khayinga is beaming with confidence ahead of the outing with a keen focus on returning back with the most coveted trophy.

“We are excited to be heading to Rwanda, our backcourt was great we have been working on our middle blockers, we will play a very tactical game to win the knock out matches and mastermind a great victory in the finals”, said Vernon.

KCB squad will be led by setter and Captain Gladys Wairimu deputized by Doreen Marani a left attacker. Marani will partner with new signing Metrine Nabwile, Milligren Lutuvula, and Egline Kulova. Sally Wanjala also will star as a setter during the event .

The dependable Lincy Jeruto and Linnet Mukambi are expected to determine the flow of the game as libero’s.

Head Coach Vernon Khayinga has included middle blockers Lydia Too, Pauline Nyongesa and Modesta Chepchirchir in his squad.

Phosca Kasisi, Lucy Mumo and Nancy Mulonza will be the right attackers in Rwanda. Substitutes include new signing Asiko Evelyn, Ruth Chelagat, Millicent Wanjala, Stella Kaos and Ruth Chelagat.

The team’s Captain Gladys Wairimu says the squad has practiced hard perfecting on the major weaknesses ahead of the weekend event.

“We will perform well by working together as a team, each game matters to us and the morale is quite high in the camp” said Wairimu.

FULL SQUAD FOR RWANDA

Setters

Gladys Wairimu.

Salome Wanjala.

Left Attacker

Doreen Marani

Metrine Nabwile

Miligreen Lutuvula

Egline Kulova

Middle Blockers

Pauline Nyongesa…

Modesta Chepchirchir..

Lydia Too.

Right Attackers

Lucy Mumo…

Nancy Mulonza..

Phosca Kasisi…

Libero’s

Lincy Jeruto

Linet Mukambi….

SUBS

Joyce Njeri- Libero

Millicent Wanjala – Libero

Ruth Chelagat- Left Attacker

Evelyne Asiko – Setter.

Stela Kaos – Centre

Officials : Moses Kimani -Head of delegation and Team Manager, Head Coach Vernon Khayinga, Asst Coach David Kinga, Team Doctor Lilian Wairimu, Strength and Conditioning Coach Philadelphia Orlando, Eunice Maiyo.