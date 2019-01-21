KCB Ladies volleyball team Head coach Japheth Munala and Strength and Conditioning coach Philadelphia Orlando are keen on enhancing each player’s physical capacity.

“We have had great sessions so far with the entire squad, stamina and resilient is key to the playing unit and that’s our focus at the moment”, said Munala.

The team has been undergoing high intensive training ahead of the African club championship in Cairo slated to take place on 14th-25th at Cairo Al Ahly arena.

The practice program has been involving routine strength and body conditioning for the past two weeks.

Their regular training involves body weight training, push-ups, body weight, tuck jumps and jumping jerks.

The two months training will enable the players to gain more strength, good jump and being conditioned to play at the highly competitive continental championship.

The training will focus more on power and Conditioning.

The team will return to ball game training this week according to Head coach Japheth Munala.