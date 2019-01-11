KCB take on Mean Machine in Kenya Cup fixture Saturday

Defending champions KCB will be looking to go top of the standings when they take on Mean Machine on Saturday in the 6th Round of the 2018/19 Kenya Cup season.

After heading into the festive season top of the Kenya Cup standings, Kabras Sugar will be out to continue their unbeaten run this season when they host Menengai Oilers in Kakamega.

Kabras, who lost to champions KCB in last season’s final, lead the table on 25 points, after winning all their five matches so far.

Menengai Oilers, on the other hand, is 10th on six points after winning only one out its five matches this season, and a loss against Kabras could see them drop to the relegation zone.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Meanwhile, champions KCB will come up against Mean Machine in another Kenya Cup fixture scheduled for on Saturday.

KCB are 2nd on the log with 20 points after registering four wins in five matches, while Machine have only picked one win which leaves them 11th with five points.

3rd placed Impala Saracens will start off the year with a clash against 5th placed Nondescripts at the RFUEA grounds while 4th placed Kenya Harlequins will face off against Former champions Top Fry Nakuru in an earlier match at the same venue.

7th placed Mwamba will be out for a third consecutive win, when they take on bottom placed Strathmore Leos, who are yet to register a win this season.

In another match, Menengai Cream Homeboyz RFC host Blakblad RFC. The two are ranked 8th and 9th with two wins and three losses each.