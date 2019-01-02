At least seven Al-Shabaab militants were killed during an operation by the Kenya defence forces in southern Somalia.

Through a statement, the Ministry of Defence said the soldiers engaged with the militants along Tabda–Delahola supply route

“Today at around 11am, KDF soldiers operating under AMISOM engaged Al-Shabaab militants at a location along Tabda–Delahola supply route. In the ensuing gun fight, seven Al-Shabaab terrorists were killed and an unknown number escaped with injuries,” read the statement,

KDF soldiers engaged the militants at a location along Tabda–Delahola supply route recovering 9 AK 47 rifles, 10 magazines, 2 Rocket Propelled Grenade Launchers and three grenades.

Operating under AMISOM, the Kenya Defence Forces engaged the militants in the latest offensive aimed at dissembling its capacity to launch attacks.

Two KDF soldiers sustained minor injuries during the operation.

But despite the latest success, KDF say they remain vigilant and will continue to relentlessly pursue terrorists, to ensure peace and security of the country as well as support African Union Mission in Somalia operations in order to stabilize Somalia.

Al-shabaab militants have been conducting frequent assaults in Kenya, mostly in the region bordering Somalia.

Kenya sent its soldiers to Somalia in October 14 2011 after incessant attacks and kidnapping of civilians by the militants within its territory.