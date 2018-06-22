KEBS boss, 10 others arrested following sugar scam

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) Managing Director Charles Ongwae and 10 other officials were arrested and taken for interrogation at the DCI headquarters, over the contraband sugar scandal on Friday afternoon.

The arrest comes just a day after the KEBS boss denied allegations of traces of mercury in sugar. He however acknowledged that some samples were found to contain copper and lead.

The sugar scam is one that has elicited a lot of reactions from across the country as the safety of the sugar Kenyans are consuming is questioned.

Conflicting statements from government officials where CS Matiang’i asserts that sugar they impounded was found to have traces of mercury and his counterpart of trade CS Aden Mohammed refuting the claims only causing more confusion among Kenyans.

The KEBS boss has however denied allegations of mercury presence in any sugar .

Where does the truth really lie?

A joint parliamentary committee on trade and Agriculture says that in the next 7 days Kenyans will know the truth about the safety of sugar in the country.

Chairing the committee that will begin its hearing Monday, Member of Parliament for Kieni Kanini Kega said that his committee will hear submissions from all relevant ministries on the sugar that will be followed by the parliamentary committee’s own field investigations on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Ordinary Kenyans or anyone who may have information that can shed light to the issue will also be given a hearing on Thursday afternoon.

The committee has 7 days from today to issue a report and hopefully confirm or ally fears of most Kenyans on the safety of sugar in circulation in various parts of the country.