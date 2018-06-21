KEBS MD says no heavy metal found in seized sugar samples

Kenya Bureau of Standard (KEBS) has assured Kenyans that no heavy metal has been detected in the sugar samples they have tested so far.

Appearing before the Parliamentary Committee on Trade Thursday, KEBs Managing Director Charles Ongwae said the first batch of results of the sugar seized in a number of locations across the country was shared with the Directorate Criminal Investigation on 11 June, 2018.

Ongwae said other results of the nabbed sugar will be shared as soon as the remaining tests are completed.

He further said the imported sugar is usually tested in the country of origin and at the point of entry. He at the same time said KEBs is collaborating with other agencies in the fight against contrabands in the country.

His sentiments contradict an earlier statement by Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i who said the tests on sugar seized from traders had traces of mercury, lead and copper.

On Wednesday, Industrialization Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohammed, in whose docket the KEBS falls also refuted the claims.