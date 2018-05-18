When a business builds trust, it builds the foundation of its brand. Many wonder how a business can build trust for their brand and make it a central tenet of the brand strategy.

To do so, businesses need to keep their promises and do what they can do in relation to the brand. Keeping a promise, especially in the branding world, is more than simply doing what people they say they can do.

There are various suggestions that exist on keeping the brand’s promise and which will ensure that the consumers develop trust on particular products.

To do this the brand needs to first and foremost, make a realistic promise. One way to ensure that the brand will break its word is to make a promise that a business can never keep. There are two reasons for this. For instance, if a wrinkle cream promises to make skin look 30 years younger, it will not pass the smell test; its promise is simply too unrealistic. In addition, when a business makes an impossible promise, they are sure to break it; the business brand will stand zero chance of ever establishing trust.

Secondly, it is in the business’s interest to keep the promise for a reasonable period of time. When a business makes a promise, its customers are going to expect results within a particular time frame. Maybe it should be delivered immediately; orthere could be a process for delivery at the conclusion of a number of steps. No matter what the plan for deliverables will be, stick to it. No customer should have to wait longer than expected for what they were promised.

The best way to stand out is to make the problem unique to the brand. A general promise might be easier to keep; however, it is also easy for competitors to copy. As with everything else for a brand, infuse the promise with a unique selling proposition. This means the business must make the brand distinct.

For an organization business to succeed, it needs to acknowledge that keeping business promises is a team effort. Therefore businesses need to ensure that all team members are prepared to deliver on the brand’s promise. One chink in the armor and customer disappointment is inevitable. Start from the time of hiring each team member, making sure they share the business’corporatevalues. Be specific about what is expected. Communicate goals, delegate tasks according to talents and take accountability by checking deliverables on a regular basis.

It is in the interest of the business to deliver what your customers are expecting. If a business makes a specific promise and deliver a general benefit, its customers who will be disappointed. If the business promise something broad and deliver only one facet, dissatisfaction will ensue. Therefore the business should poll ideal customers to find out theirexpectation from a brand promise. It should then ensure that thedeliverable match customer expectations. If it doesn’t, the business must adjust the promise or the deliverable, based on what the ideal customers expect.

The business should curb the hoops and strings in relation to a brand promise. There’s no better way to dishearten even the most loyal customer than to make a promise and then expect customers to make anyefforts or steps to deliver on the promise. This is because the brand made the promise that the business and not the customer should bear the majority of the delivery burden.

Finally, the business needs to build a mitigation plan into your brand strategy. Things can go wrong as the business builds, manages and grows the brand. And as those things play out, promises will threaten to break. Instead of waiting for this to happen and risking the loss of customers and the brand’s good reputation, have a plan in-place for delivering on the promises despite the variety of circumstances. Never make excuses; instead, build a safety net so that they will never be necessary.

In conclusion, brand promise is important in most aspects of business, but this is different to various customers. This is because customers make differentinterpretations. Some customers may view brand promise as a business style while others usually view it as functionality. For example in a restaurant business, the managers may change the menu, and the patrons may be against it in that they view that the brand promise has been broken. The customers may argue that their favorite meals are no longer available while others may be happy to try out the new foods.

The views expressed in this article don’t necessarily represent KBC’s opinion