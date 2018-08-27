KEMSA challenged to curb importation of counterfeits

KBC Reporter
Kenya Medical Supplies Agency has been challenged to curb the entry of counterfeit and substandard medical drugs into the country.

Mount Kenya University chairman Dr. Simon Gicharu warned that the problem could be counterproductive to the attainment of the big four agenda and likely to have negative effect on the national universal healthcare delivery programmes.

He was speaking in Mombasa after a week long induction retreat for the KEMSA board and staff.

Gicharu said, the government needs to encourage big multinational pharmaceutical companies to set up bases in Kenya to help in the creation of jobs for graduates’ pursuing pharmaceutical studies.

He further challenged KEMSA to embrace the use of drones in delivering medical supplies to remote and far-flung areas of the country citing Rwanda and Malawi have successfully deployed drone technology to deliver essential medical supplies to hard-to-reach communities and save lives.

New KEMSA boss Dr. Jonah Manjari said he will steer the agency to greater heights as the country seeks to achieve the efficient and affordable health care as underlined in the big four agenda.

He pointed out Kisumu, Machakos, Isiolo and Nyeri are being used for piloting of the universal health care program.

KEMSA serves 7,000 health facilities across the country and is embracing technologies which have the potential to transform healthcare delivery to make it better, faster and more accessible for all.

