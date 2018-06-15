KenGen managers summoned over allegations of corruption

The Parliamentary Committee on National Cohesion and Equal Opportunities has summoned senior managers at Kenya Electricity Generating Company Limited (KenGen) over allegations of corruption and massive irregularities in their Olkaria office in Naivasha.

The management of the power generating company has been accused of employing their kin in the geothermal rich area of Olkaria in the last two years.

According to documents, the Naivasha office had employed over 100 workers in the last two years majority of who are related to senior managers.

This came as Naivasha Mp Jane Kihara who is a member of the committee and area MCAs lashed out at Kengen’s failure to employ local youths.

The irate leaders said the management of the Naivasha office should be investigated for practising tribalism and corruption.

Kihara added that Nakuru residents would be demanding for a 30 percent share of jobs.

Majority and minority leaders in the county assembly Stanley Karanja and Peter Pallang’a said Kengen has ended up polluting the environment for years.