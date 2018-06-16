KENGEN managers summoned over allegations of corruption in Olkaria office

The Parliamentary Committee on National Cohesion and Equal Opportunities has summoned senior managers at Kengen over allegations of corruption and massive irregularities in their Olkaria office in Naivasha.

The management power generating company has been accused of employing their kin in the geothermal rich area of Olkaria in the last two years.

According to documents, the Naivasha office had employed over 100 workers in the last two years majority of ehomwere from community and related to senior managers.

This came as Naivasha MP Jane Kihara who is a member of the committee and area MCAs lashed out at Kengen failure to employ local youths.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Addressing the press in Naivasha,the irate leaders vowed to take the management of the company head on adding that Naivasha residents had suffered for years.

Kihara said that she had raised the issue with the President adding that the management of the Naivasha office should be investigated for practicing tribalism and corruption.

“We have a list of all those who have been employed in these last two years despite lacking the necessary skills and the equal opportunities committee has summoned Kengen managers of this,”she said.

Kihara added that Nakuru residents would be demanding 30 percent of the jobs be allocated to youths from Naivasha as was the case in Turkana.

“Nepotism is the order of the day where departmental heads are from one community and we are demanding open advertisement for any job opportunities,” she said.

Kihara at the same time questioned the role of the Stakeholders Coordination Committee which was benefiting from tenders at the expense of local traders.

“If our issues are not sorted by Kengen, we shall have no other alternative but to raise the issues with donors like World Bank who are funding geothermal projects,” she said.

The leader of the majority in the county assembly Stanley Karanja said that they would discuss the issue in the assembly and petition the president on the same.

The Naivasha East MCA termed the ongoing corruption in the Kengen offices as major noting that no single youth from Naivasha had been Employed in the last one year.

“Kengen has ended up polluting our environment for years while the companies contracted to perform various duties has refused to assist local communities,” he said.

On his part, the leader of minority in the county assembly Peter Pallang’a termed nepotism and tribalism as the daily norm in the government agency.

The Olkaria MCA added that they had on many occasions raised their grievances with the energy company but no action had been taken as levels of unemployment continued to rise.

“Interviews are done in hotels and without any advertisement and we shall not keep quiet any longer until we get what is rightfully ours,” he said.

A senior manager from Kengen who declined to be named admitted that the grievances had been handed over to them adding that they were been addressed from the headquarters.