KeNHA issues alert to motorists using Nairobi-Nyeri-Moyale road

The Kenya National Highway Authority has issued an alert to motorists using the Nairobi-Nyeri-Moyale transit road.

Motorists have been urged to exercise caution as they approach Kahiga area near Maura junction Nyeri as sections of the road have developed cracks following heavy rains which could be a recipe for disaster.

Kenya National Highways Authority Deputy Director, Engineer John Otiato, said a contractor and team of officers from KeNHA were on the ground monitoring the situation as well as sealing the cracks to avert possible disaster.

Otiato said should the fissures continue widening, they will have to divert some of the traffic especially heavy commercial trucks or closed down the road completely if the situation deteriorates.

Central Regional Commissioner, Wilson Njega who was on site to access the damage, said a similar scenario had been witnessed in Kangema, Murang’a County.

Meanwhile, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa says the national government has partnered with county governments to distribute relief services to thousands of families displaced following heavy rains.

At least 34 people died while 7,000 houses were destroyed in Kitui county following heavy rains. CS Wamalwa who toured Masyungwa Division in Mwingi North constituency alongside the area governor Charity Ngilu pledged to alleviate their suffering and support those affected to reconstruct their houses.