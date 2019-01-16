National Sevens team Shujaa head coach Paul Murunga has named his squad that will take part in the Hamilton and Sydney Sevens tournaments respectively.

The squad will miss the services of HSBC second top try scorer Collins Injera, Andrew Amonde, William Ambaka and Nelson Oyoo.

Murunga who named a youthful squad naming five new call ups said he is keen on giving more players exposure to the international series.

“As the season progresses, we will have more players exposed to the International series. We saw a good number do well during the Cape Town Sevens and are looking forward to seeing how the new call ups perform at the Hamilton and Sydney Sevens,” said Murunga.

Based on the training sessions the team had, Murunga said he is confident that his squad will improve on their performance as they head to Newzealand.

KCB’s Jacob Ojee will lead the team as captain for the first time and will be deputized by Michael Wanjala who makes a return to the Sevens team.

“It is an honour to Captain the Sevens team. It is a huge responsibility and with the current squad, I am confident that we are going to improve on our performance,” said Ojee.

Shujaa, who are ranked 14th on the HSBC standings with four points will kick off their campaign on 26th January are pooled against South Africa, Scotland and France.

Shujaa squad;

(Captain) Jacob Ojee – (KCB) Michael Wanjala – Vice Captain (Menengai Cream Homeboyz),Cyprian Kuto (Menengai Cream Homeboyz), Vincent Onyala (KCB), Brian Wahinya (Blakblad), Brian Wandera(Menengai Cream Homeboyz), Daniel Taabu (Stanbic Mwamba), Johnstone Olindi (Menengai Cream Homeboyz), Bush Mwale (Menengai Cream Homeboyz), William Reeve(Kenya Harlequins), Eliakim Kichoi (Stanbic Mwamba), Harold Anduvate (Menengai Oilers), Mark Wandetto (Menengai Cream Homeboyz).