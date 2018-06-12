Kenya Airways CEO joins IATA board

Kenya Airways Managing Director and CEO Sebastian Mikosz has been elected to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Board of Governors.

As a member of the Board, he will serve for a period of three years.

He was elected during the 74th IATA Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit in Sydney, Australia on Tuesday.

The AGM and Summit is the world’s largest gathering of airline leaders and brought together over 1,000 industry leaders on 3-5 June 2018.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



“I am very delighted and honored to join the IATA Board. I will serve with diligence and use this opportunity to advocate for African aviation infrastructure modernization and development, “said Mikosz.

He is mandated to exercise an oversight and executive role on behalf of the membership as a whole in representing the interests of the Association.

The Board is composed of not more than thirty-one persons elected from eligible individuals nominated by members.

Only two CEO’s from Sub Saharan Africa are on the AITA board. Each Board member is elected for a three-year term and is eligible to serve three consecutive terms.

The seats on the Board are allocated on geographical regions namely Africa (except North Africa & Indian Ocean); Asia-Pacific; Europe; Latin America & the Caribbean; Middle East & North Africa; North America and North Asia. Each region is guaranteed a minimum of two seats on the Board.

IATA is the trade association for the world’s airlines, representing some 290 airlines or 82 percent of total air traffic. It supports many areas of aviation activity and help formulate industry policy on critical aviation issues.

Sebastian has over 20 years of professional experience in executive management both in the private and public sectors.

He is a graduate of the Institute of Political Studies (IEP Paris) in France with a Master’s Degree in Economics and Finance.