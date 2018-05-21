Kenya to benefit from AUC grants for geothermal projects

Kenya is among countries set to benefit from the African Union Commission US$80 million in grants for development of 26 geothermal projects in eleven countries in Africa.

Geothermal Development Company is targeting to explore and drill wells with a capacity to generate over 1,000 megawatts from geothermal.

Kenya and Ethiopia are among 11 countries earmarked for funding to increase energy generation from renewable resources.

Geothermal Development Company is over the next ten years targeting to explore and drill wells 1,000 megawatts comprising 300mw from South Rift, 465mw in Menengai and 300Mw in Baringo-Silali.

Kengen Performance and Training manager Beatrice Kandie said that the company projects to increase geothermal power generation to 2,500mw by the year 2025.

Currently, GDC’s 40 drilled wells contribute 162mw to the national grid.