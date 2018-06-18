Kenya to benefit from new Bitumen technology

Kenya may soon be a beneficiary of a new Bitumen road surfacing and roofing technology by a European firm that is seeking to enter the Kenyan market.

According to the firm, the new technology is cost-effective and environmentally friendly making it more suitable for use in construction.

Asphalt, also known as Bitumen is a sticky, black and highly viscous liquid form of petroleum that is found in natural deposits which is primarily used in road construction.

The company reckons that unlike the bitumen cutbacks that is mostly used by road contractors, the Bitumen emulsion they are seeking to introduce in Kenya is non-toxic and nonvolatile which West European Group CEO Ali Paramani notes makes it environmentally friendly.

The new Bitumen needs no heating, no chemical solvents, and can also be used in desert countries.

He says due to its cost-effectiveness, Ksh 22 million can be saved in every 100 kilometers of road contracted.

The emulsion has been tested by the Material Testing and Research Department in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure in Kenya.