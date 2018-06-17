Kenya, China optimistic cooperation will lead to economic growth

The Kenyan and Chinese governments are optimistic that the ongoing infrastructural cooperation between Nairobi and Beijing will fast track economic growth in the country.

Speaking during a tour of the Standard Gauge Railway with the visiting Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference chairman Wang Yang Sunday morning, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said technological transfer from the Asian economic powerhouse is already revolutionizing development in the country even as he maintained that SGR has been a game changer in the transport industry.

Yang, who is leading a Chinese delegation, will meet and engage with President Uhuru Kenyatta and other leaders on deepening mutual cooperation and share governance experience.

His visit comes after the recent pledge by leading Chinese enterprises to provide support to fast track the attainment of the Big Four development plan on a Public Private Partnership basis.

The Peoples Republic of China ambassador to Kenya Sun Baohong, said: “We believe this important visit will give a vigorous boost to China-Kenya relations. We are working closely with Kenyan friends to ensure fruitful deliverables and a big success of this high level visit.”

Apart from meeting political leaders, Yang is also scheduled to the Africa China Joint Innovation Center at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, Standard Gauge Railway Nairobi station and the National Museum of Kenya.

The enterprises under the auspices of the Kenya-China Economic and Trade Association (KCETA) and operating in key economic sectors including Infrastructure Development Manufacturing, Information Communication and Technology (ICT) are providing a much needed shot in the arm for the Big Four Plan.

Key Chinese enterprises represented in KCETA include Huawei Technologies, Twyford Ceramics, China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and AVIC International among others.