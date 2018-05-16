Kenya exploring use of artificial intelligence

Kenya is looking into increasing the use of artificial intelligence in areas such as education, health, finance, agriculture, and transportation.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru noted that with recent advances in artificial intelligence machines are gaining the ability to learn, improve and make calculated decisions in ways that enable them to perform tasks previously thought to rely on human experience.

According to the CS, however, this is not aimed at having machines replace humans in workplaces but open the door to unexploited employment opportunities.

Kenya as well as most African countries have been playing catch up in among others the digital divide and now the impending intelligence divide evidenced by jitters arising as to whether the country should welcome emerging technologies such as distributed ledgers and blockchain technologies.

To leverage on the numerous opportunities arising from artificial intelligence, the government has formed a taskforce to evaluate how best Kenya can enhance the uptake of technology to be used in areas such as telemedicine, education, finance, agriculture, manufacturing and effective language translations.

The government is speeding up policy formulation to support emerging technology.

According to the communications authority, out of the 8,500 public secondary schools targeted to be connected with high broadband connectivity in the next five years, 896 of them are set to be connected by the end of this year.

This is in addition to this year expanding network connectivity in 202 marginalized sub locations with a population of 700,000 persons.

