Kenya to host 2018 legends cup cricket tournament

Kenya will host the 2018 legends cup cricket tournament in July, bringing together most of the best cricket players of all time.

The event will be held from the 19th to 28th of July in Nairobi.

With Kenya being in a sorry state after being relegated to the division three, cricket legends will compete in a legends cup tournament in July in an effort to revive the sport which is deteriorating fast.

The legends from more than ten countries including Kenya, India, West Indies, Zimbabwe and South Africa among other countries will compete in the eight day tournament from 20th to 28th of July.

Kenyan legends will be part of the world eleven team that will also include players from South Africa, Zimbabwe, England and West Indies and will compete against two teams; the Pacific eleven and the Asia eleven teams.

The Pacific eleven team will have legends from Australia and New Zealand while players from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will form the Asia eleven team.

