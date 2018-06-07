Kenya hosts 7th international flower trade expo-IFTEX

Nairobi has opened doors to over 6000 delegates for the seventh edition of the International Flower Trade Expo (IFTEX), a show that seeks to connect international buyers with local flower growers.

Delegates are drawn from over 60 countries that Kenya exports flowers to.

The exhibition that has grown to a regional trade fair was opened by Principal Secretary State Department for Trade Dr. Chris Kiptoo at Oshwal Centre.

For the first time in the Kenyan flower history, buyers from the US are in attendance, encouraged by the introduction of direct flights between Kenya and US and growing interest in Kenyan flowers by Americans.

Flowers and horticultural produce from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Rwanda are on display to international buyers from 60 countries from all continents.

This year also marks the introduction of the Fresh Produce Exhibition, which brings together local growers of fruits, vegetables, herbs and spices and international buyers.

This new development is meant to position Kenya as an agricultural hub in Africa.