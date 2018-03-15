Kenya moves one place in latest FIFA rankings

Kenya has moved up one place in the latest FIFA rankings released Thursday by the World soccer governing body and now sits at position 105, globally.

Kenya will have an opportunity to better their ranking next week when they face Central African Republic CAR and Comoros in international friendly matches in a few weeks time.

Harambee Stars’ opponents, CAR are 121 in the global standings while Comoros are at a distant 132.

Uganda remained the best-ranked team in East Africa region at position 78 with Rwanda moving two places up to position 112th.

In Africa, Tunisia is still at the helm followed by Senegal, DR Congo, and Morocco, respectively.

There was no change in the top five globally with Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina and Belgium occupying first five positions though Poland dislodged Spain from the sixth place.

Switzerland, France and Chile complete the top 10, while traditionally strong nations such as Italy (14), England (16) and the Netherlands (21) all sit outside the top-ranked nations.

Tunisia remained the highest ranked African country in 23rd position, while Stuart Baxter’s Bafana Bafana climbed one spot to 76th in the overall ranking and 15th in Africa.