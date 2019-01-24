Kenya National Autocross to kickoff Saturday

It’s all systems go ahead of the first round of the Kenya National Autocross event dubbed the ‘KCB Simba Autocross 1’ slated for Saturday in Mai Mahiu.

The season opener will be held at the Great Rift Valley circuit located along Narok road.

The race will feature four heats out of which the best of three will count on the final classification.

The battle for 4WD Turbo honours will pit immediate former champ Rehan Shah against reigning champion Sahib Omar.

Reigning 2WD Non Turbo Champion Safina Khan will renew her rivalry with Sahir Mughal.

The 2WD Turbo class has the biggest entry that includes Zameer Verjee, Lovejyot Singh and Shaz Esmail among others.

In the meantime, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) has committed Ksh 75 million towards Motorsports for the next three years.

While presenting the sponsorship to the Kenya Motorsports Federation (KMSF), KCB said there will be 7 KNRC events and 10 Autocross events this year.

“As a long standing sponsor, we are passionate about motorsport, we believe that our sponsorship will continue to re-ignite the motorsport spirit”, said KCB Marketing and Communications Director Angela Mwirigi.

The 2019 KCB Autocross Championship calendar kicks off this weekend in Mai Mahiu followed by KCB Nakuru Rally to be held in Nakuru and Baringo counties during the weekend of February 1st – 2nd 2019.