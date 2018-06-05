Kenya Pipeline Company boss denies loss of Kshs 95b

The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Managing Director Joe Sang has zealously denied claims that the parastatal lost 95 billion shillings through fictitious contracts.

The under fire KPC boss says the management can account for every tender entered into with several local and foreign contractors.

The undertaking came even as European envoys committed to push for the establishment of a repatriation program where money stashed in foreign accounts will be returned back to the country.

KPC boss Joe Sang in fact insists that to this day there is no evidence of any money lost from the corporation.

In the over 1 hour press conference at the company’s headquarters, Sang absolved the parastatal from irregularities in the over 27 contacts involving the KPC and local and foreign companies.

Instead he says the financial situation at KPC is sound citing 11.5 billion profits in the last financial year.

The Kenya Pipeline management spoke even as foreign envoys undertook to aid the ongoing war against corruption.

Speaking during a meeting with national assembly’s defense committee, the over 10 ambassadors drawn from Europe disclosed that they are pushing for the establishment of a repartition program in a bid to recover money stashed in foreign banks.

In the meantime, renowned activist Okiya Omtata has filed a case seeking to overturn the sacking of Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director Catherine Wairi.

Omtatah argues that the decision by the KPA board did not meet constitutional threshold.