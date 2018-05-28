Kenya power sacks 18 employees over irregular contracts

Companies irregularly awarded labor and transport contacts worth billions of shillings could still be paid for work done according to Kenya Power Managing Director Dr. Ken Tarus.

This comes in the wake of an audit that reveals that Kenya Power employees colluded with unscrupulous firms to award supply contracts to at least 350 companies despite never meeting the criteria.

Dr. Tarus says Kenya Power has fired 18 employees who were directly involved in the irregular contracts.

According to the Kenya Power Managing Director, no money was lost in the labor and transport tender worth billions of shillings except the flawed tendering process.

Dr. Tarus says an internal audit which revealed involvement of 19 employees in the tender has since found 18 in breach of the company’s Code of Ethics leading to their sacking while one was spared after being found not culpable of the 500 prequalified contractors, 350 were awarded the contracts even though they did not meet the threshold of offering transport services and emergency repair of electricity infrastructure.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has since ordered investigations on the irregularities to be concluded within 21 days.

This comes as Kenya Power has embarked on a new organizational structure which will see the firm hire employees on three-year contractual terms.

Renewal of the contracts will be anchored on performance.