Kenya Premier League round 17 preview

Former Kenya Premier League champions Tusker FC will be keen to avoid a third consecutive defeat in the League when they host Kakamega Homeboyz at the Ruaraka Stadium Saturday.

Having garnered 19 points from 16 matches, Tusker FC, under Robert Matano, sit 13th on the Kenya Premier League standings and will be expected to leave everything on the pitch Saturday afternoon when they come up against a Kakamega Homeboyz side that will be chasing only its second win in six matches.

Homeboyz are ranked 9th on 21 points after 16 games, having registered six wins, three draws and seven losses. In the other match set for tomorrow, Sony Sugar will be away to Chemelil Sugar at the Chemelil Complex.

On Sunday, 8th placed Kariobangi Sharks will host 6th placed Bandari FC at Camp Toyoyo Grounds, with both sides having registered a single win in five matches.

In other matches, Thika United, 16th on the standings, will be away to 12th placed Vihiga United at the Mumias Complex while 10th placed Posta Rangers, winless in four matches, will welcome Nakumatt FC to the Camp Toyoyo Grounds, with the latter unbeaten in its last three matches.

League top scorer Elvis Rupia, will be out to extend his lead when Nzoia Sugar play away to Wazito FC at Camp Toyoyo.

The Mashemeji Derby, pitting AFC Leopards vs Gor Mahia which was set for this weekend, was postponed to a later date that will be communicated next week by KPL.

The league secretariat also postponed the clash between Mathare United and Zoo FC which was scheduled for Sunday at Ruaraka Stadium.

The match will now be played on Saturday 2nd June at the same venue.