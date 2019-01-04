Transporters using the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) will now have to pay more to transports their containers after the Kenya Railways revised its cargo charges upwards.

Transporting a loaded 20-foot container from Mombasa to Nairobi will cost 51,000 shillings while a 40-foot container will cost 71,000 shillings.

With the expiry of promotional freight tariffs having ended at the close of last year, the Kenya Railway has now revised its cargo fees upwards by up to 79 percent.

Transporters will now have to pay 51,000 shillings to transport 20-foot container from Nairobi to Mombasa up from 35,000 shillings according to the new tariff book rates published by the operator.

To transport a 40-foot container from Mombasa to Nairobi will cost 71, 000 shillings from the promotional charges of 40,000 representing a 79 percent hike.

Transporting a 20-foot container from Nairobi to Mombasa will cost 25,000 shillings up by 600 shillings while a 40-foot container will be up by 3,000 shillings to 38,000 shillings.

To transport Empty containers from Nairobi to Mombasa will be charged a standard rate of 15, 300 shillings which is equivalent to trucking charges.

The new tariffs have irked importers and clearance agents who say the costs are prohibitive and will rise the cost of doing business which will be passed on to consumers.

However, Kenya railway is adamant that the new revised charges are competitive and much cheaper than the road option.