Kenya renews commitment to beat plastic pollution

Written By: Claire Wanja
Kenya has renewed its commitment to beating plastic pollution.

During a World Environment Day celebration held in Kwale County on Tuesday, Deputy President Hon. William Ruto noted the effect of plastic pollution on the oceans and further urged for the Ministry of Environment’s intervention in setting up monthly clean ups.

“UN Environment together with other major stakeholders has been joining forces towards the elimination of single use plastics. We have exchanged views on ways forward and how to get organized and move towards effective enforcement of the law. Recently we mobilized more than 1200 people from youth groups, government, private sector, community based organizations and local government for a massive cleanup in Kibera. That just shows how much can still be done,” said Cyrille-Lazare Siewe, UN Environment Country coordinator for Kenya.

In global efforts to highlight not only the plastic waste issue but also the many possible avenues for change, UN Environment also  launched a groundbreaking  Report: “Single-use Plastics: A roadmap for Sustainability” today. The report is an unprecedented global outlook on efforts to beat plastic pollution, providing analyses of case studies from more than 60 countries to present the world’s first comprehensive study of the global movement to beat plastic pollution.

With thousands of citizen-organized events around the globe, the call to #beatplasticpollution has also going viral on social media. Hailed as the “new ice bucket challenge”, the hashtag trended on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, mobilizing thousands of people online to take action.

