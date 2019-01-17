Kenya, Saudia develop laws to protect rights of workers

Kenya and Saudi Arabia have developed new laws that seek to safeguard the rights of their citizens working in the two countries.

Speaking during the signing of a memorandum of understanding, Labour and Social protection Chief Administrative Secretary Abdul Bahari said the two nations have already established a framework that will guide their cooperation for the common interest of their citizens.

Gulf countries have often received negative publicity in the country with Kenyans employed in the said countries reporting abuse by their employers.

It is a state of affairs that Kenya and Saudi governments appears keen to address by establishing structures that will guide recruitment agencies in an effort to address key labor and social development challenges.

The new regulations will see the ministry of labour and social development of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and their Kenya counterparts regulate recruitment agencies.

So far, about 65 private companies are authorized to place Kenyans in jobs abroad.