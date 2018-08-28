Kenya to host regional logistics trade fair in September

Over 2,500 trade professionals from around the world are expected to converge in Kenya next month for a regional transport and logistics trade exhibition.

The trade fair, Scalex East Africa 2018, is scheduled for September 3-5 at the Oshwal Center in the capital Nairobi.

The trade event is expected to boost Kenya’s credentials as the leading transport and logistics hub in East and Central Africa.

The event is also signficant considering the heavy investment in infrastructure by countries in the region in recent years.

Scalex East Africa spokesperson Skander Negasi said the trade fair will offer firms and investors a unique opportunity to learn more about infrastructure in the region.

“Scalex East Africa offers a powerful and knowledge networking base for industry players eyeing the East African market especially regarding processes and solutions for the logistics industry,” said Mr. Negasi.

He added that local and international exhibitors will showcase innovations and link up with potential clients. The event also offers participating firms a platform to project their brands in the regional market.

It will also incorporate a conference where participants will discuss trends in African logistics, rail and port infrastructure development, logistics standards, and technology and innovation in transportation among other topical issues.

By some estimates, East Africa requires an estimated $100 billion until 2021 to plug the infrastructure gap. Investments in roads, railways, airports and sea ports are seen as vital to trade and economic growth.

Scalex East Africa trade fair is organised by planetfair GmbH & Co., an international exhibition orgnaizing firm based in Hamburg, Germany in conjunction with local firm Trade and Fairs East Africa Limited.

They have also partnered with Messe Frankfurt GmbH, the world’s largest trade fair organizer with annual revenue of 669 million euros.

Launched in 2016 as a conference, Scalex East Africa has grown into being the main trade fair and conference for transport systems, infratsructure and logistics in East and Central Africa.

It has partnered with several institutions including Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association, Shippers Council of Eastern Africa, Kenya Railways Corporation and the Chartered Institute of Transport and Logistics.

