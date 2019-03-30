Kenya U17 national soccer team steps up training

National Under 17 soccer team has stepped up training ahead of the upcoming Union of North African Football Federations U18 football tournament slated for 4th-11th April in Egypt.

The national under 17 team held two training sessions at Roselyn Academy in Gigiri with more lined up in the coming days ahead of the four nation tournament, set to be held in Egypt.

33 players have been called up to the team, most of whom played a part in the CECAFA U17 Championship in Burundi last year.

The junior stars will leave the county for Egypt on April 4th with the first match slated for April 6th.

Kenya will face Algeria, Morocco and hosts Egypt in the four nation tournament.