Kenya, Zambia hold talks to enhance trade, bilateral links

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Zambian counterpart Edgar Lungu at the weekend held bilateral talks focusing on ways to enhance economic and security cooperation between Kenya and the Southern Africa nation.

The talks between the two leaders focused on how to enhance bilateral ties and increase cooperation in sectors including tourism, transport, trade, investment, air-link and regional security.

Part of the deals reached on cooperation in tourism, where Kenya has vast experience, included the training of 50 Zambian students at the globally renown Kenya Utalii College. The training is scheduled to start as soon as feasible.

President Lungu, who has been in Kenya on a private visit, visited the Ronald Ngala Utalii College in Kilifi to appraise himself with the development of the tourism sector in Kenya.

Kenya and Zambia have for many years enjoyed warm relations where they co-operate areas such as agriculture, tourism, education and information communication and technology (ICT).

The two countries have an existing MOU on science, technology and innovation.

President Kenyatta visited Zambia in 2014 during the burial of former President, the late Michael Sata before, returning to the country on a State visit in July 2015 on the invitation of President Lungu.

President Kenyatta visited Zambia again in 2016 to attend the African Development Bank (AfDB) meeting.

Kenya exports edible oils, margarines, iron sheets, steel pipes and products, detergents, baking powder, kitchen and table wares, spices, blankets, beauty products, toiletries, irrigation pumps, tyres, and textiles and crafts to Zambia.

Kenya’s top imports from Zambia include copper wire or refined, maize seed, electric conductors, butane, LPG, waste and scrap primary cells, crude vegetable material, pig iron and asbestos.

President Lungu today afternoon paid his host a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi before President Kenyatta saw him off at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.