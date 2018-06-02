National Rugby sevens team Saturday enhanced their chances of qualifying for the Main Cup quarters in the ongoing London sevens after posting good results in their first two group ‘C’ matches.

The team coached by Innocent Simiyu drew 19-19 against United States in their first match then beat France 24-21 in their second match.

The team now needs to beat England Saturday night in their last group match, to qualify for the Main Cup quarter finals.

Meanwhile Kenya Rugby Sevens legend Humphrey Kayange has retired from international rugby career.

Kayange, captained team Kenya to the 2009 Rugby World Cup Sevens semi-finals in Dubai, and also featured in the side that reached the same stage in 2013 in Russia.

He also played at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Kayange aged 35 retires from international rugby career after been out of action for the Kenyan team for a period of two years.

Kayange played for the military team Ulinzi RFC in the Kenya Cup league. The team was later disbanded, and he moved to Mwamba RFC.

He was part of the Kenyan squad at the 2009 Rugby World Cup Sevens reaching the semi-finals.

In 2010 Kayange was awarded the presidential Order of Golden Warriors.