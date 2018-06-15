Kenyan children exposed to bad TV, smart phone content

A survey by the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) has revealed that 15 percent of Kenyan parents have abdicated their roles and left their children exposed to weird and explicit content broadcast on TV and smart phones.

The report released on Thursday showed that only 85 percent of parents advice their children on what to watch.

It said the remaining 15 percent is a large number meaning that many Kenyan kids are getting spoilt at a tender age.

The report further says that 62 percent of parents said they fear their children are exposed to bad content from smart phones since smart phones are the ones being used all over.

The survey was carried out -to establish stakeholder’s opinion towards KFCBs mandate and content and classification function in Kenya.

A total of 1,068 people were surveyed across the 8 former provinces in 47 Counties in Kenya.

“Of the parents who indicated that they do not advise their children on what programmes/films to watch or listen to, 18.3 per cent indicated that the children were too young hence lacked the cognitive understanding to be advised,”

“13.7 per cent of the parents said they are always away from home, while 10.2 per cent indicated that their children were responsible and know what to watch/listen to,” the survey indicated.

According to the surveyed respondents, TV tops the list of media/broadcast that is frequently used at 80.5 percent.

Asked what kind of media is likely to expose children to harmful content, 62.6 per cent said smart phones followed by 29.8 per cent who said TV and 7.6 per cent who said radio.

Most of the smart phones have applications such as radio and social media

Applications such as Facebook, Instagram, among others.

“If not monitored, children can visit harmful sites and in the long run they can be mentally and morally corrupted,” the survey said.

Asked what recommendations can be given to KFCB in order to improve on execution of its mandate, 31.6 per cent said that KFCB should create awareness of its mandate.

The survey also recommended that KFCB should strictly regulate the broadcast stations, movies/songs producers (16.8 per cent),

It also revealed that KFCB should enforce the set rules and regulations strictly (6 per cent) and should fine/arrest those who violate the stipulated guidelines.

The survey in its recommendations said that interventions for the parents who are mostly away from home and those who do not care what their children access on media should be scaled up.

The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) is a State Corporation under the Ministry of Sports and Heritage mandated by Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 of the Laws of Kenya to regulate the creation, broadcasting, possession, distribution and exhibition of films in the country with a view to promote national values, culture and morality and to protect children from age inappropriate content.

