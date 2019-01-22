Kenyan Clubs advanced to the semi-finals of the third edition of the Sportpesa super cup after registering wins in their respective matches on Tuesday.

Bandari FC was the first to clinch a semi final slot after beating Tanzanian side Singida United 1-0 while Kariobangi Sharks qualified after overcoming Yanga FC 3-2 in the second match played at National Stadium, Dar Es Salam, and Tanzania.

Bandari Fc debuting in the tournament required a 66th minute penalty awarded after Singida defender was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box.

William Wadri stepped up to score the lone goal that handed the Bernard Mwalala’s outfit the win and a place in the semi-finals scheduled for Thursday.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Bandari will come up against a familiar opponent in Kariobangi Sharks who saw off Yanga in the second semi final of the day.

Two Goals from Duke Abuya and George Abege’s strike sent the William Mluhya charges through to the last four.

Amisi Tambwe and Munching Yanga scored a goal a piece for the home side.

The other two semi final slots will be decided on Wednesday with defending champions Gor Mahia tackling Mbao FC from Tanzania while AFC Leopards will play Simba Sc.

The winner of the week long tournament will pocket Ksh.3 Million and will host English Premier league side Everton this year.