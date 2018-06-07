Kenyan ref Marwa axed from world cup over Ksh 60,000 bribe

Kenyan referee Aden Marwa who was the first Kenyan to be appointed by World soccer governing body Fifa to officiate in the World Cup finals has been removed from the list of the match officials for this year’s finals in Russia after a BBC investigation allegedly exposed him taking 60,000 Kenya shillings bribe before a match.

Marwa was among the 63 assistant referees set to officiate at this month’s World Cup finals.

Marwa, a Mathematics and Chemistry teacher at Komotobo Secondary school in Migori County, was approached by Ghanaian Journalist Anas Aremeyaw posing as a football official during the African National Championship.

Marwa has served as a FIFA referee from 2011, and was named as a reserve official at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

The expose’ air by the BBC shows Marwa, receiving the cash at his hotel room.

Marwa withdrew from the World Cup roaster of referees immediately he was informed of the report.

He first featured in the 2011 Fifa Under-17 World Cup and was among the only four other referees picked from Africa to officiate in the world biggest football extravaganza that is set to kick-off on 14th of this month in Russia.

Of the 36 centre referees picked a total of five come from Africa.

A two-year undercover investigation into football in Africa has revealed footage of over 100 referees and officials taking cash before games.

Watch the BBC expose’