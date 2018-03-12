Kenyan volunteer Golda Ayodo recognized with Commonwealth award

Kenya’s Golda Ayodo has been recognized as the 28th Commonwealth Point of Light on World Commonwealth Day, in honour of her exceptional service to empower young women.

In the lead-up to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London in April, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II – as Head of the Commonwealth – is thanking inspirational volunteers across the 53 Commonwealth nations for the difference they are making in their communities and beyond.

Golda Ayodo is the founder of the ‘Golden Girls Foundation’ which supports Girls’ Education in Western Kenya.

Golda has partnered with ‘Ruby Cup’, a company that donates a menstrual cup to a girl in Africa for every one of the products sold in Europe. Up to 40 percent of girls miss school in Kenya due to their period. By providing free menstrual cups, the ‘Golden Girls Foundation’ is helping girls complete their education. The ‘Golden Girls Foundation’ has distributed over 10,000 cups to date.

Golda has also established a mentoring scheme in which 100 female volunteers mentor over 500 girls and encourage them to attend school and gain skills and training.

Golda’s award, and her personalised certificate, signed by Her Majesty The Queen as Head of the Commonwealth, were awarded at a Commonwealth Big Lunch reception Monday, hosted at the British Deputy High Commissioner’s residence. The Chief Administrative Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Ababu Namwamba and the British High Commissioner, H.E. Nic Hailey, were among the guests in attendance.

Golda Ayodo said: “It is with great honor and privilege that I accept the Point of Light Award, offered to me by Her Majesty The Queen as the Head of the Commonwealth. In humility I receive this award on behalf of all the amazing women who volunteer to mentor girls and women to better their lives. Golden Girls Foundation works to empower girls and women by linking them to opportunities that enhance their chances of success. ”

She added that with ‘With Ruby Cup’ they are on a mission to equip 20,000 needy school girls with free menstrual Ruby cups to ensure the girls stay in school during their periods.

“So far, 10,000 girls have benefited from this initiative. Like a candle, this Point of Light award will always shine out for volunteers working to change the lives of girls and women, one at a time.” She added

Nic Hailey, British High Commissioner to Kenya said: “I’m delighted that Golda Ayodo has been awarded the Commonwealth Point of Light Award for Kenya, for her work to promote women and girls empowerment through the Golden Girls Foundation. Girls’ education is a major priority for the UK government, and Golda has played an inspirational role in encouraging Kenyan girls to finish school. As a result of her work on menstrual hygiene, thousands of menstrual cups have been distributed across Western Kenya to ensure that those girls stay at school throughout the month. She has also played a major role in helping women access livelihood opportunities so that their own children can finish school. Golda and her ‘Golden Girls’ are truly role models for us all.”

The Commonwealth is a diverse community of 53 nations that work together to promote prosperity, democracy and peace.

In April, Heads of Government from across the Commonwealth will come together to reaffirm common values, address shared global challenges and agree how to work to create a better future for all citizens, especially young people.

Voluntary service is a vital part of this agenda, which is why Her Majesty The Queen has chosen to recognise outstanding volunteers across the Commonwealth in this special way.