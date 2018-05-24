Kenyans encouraged to buy products with fare trade mark

Kenyans have been urged to purchase products with fare trade mark to ensure locally produced goods adhere to the international ethical standards.

Fair Trade Africa Chief Executive Officer Nyagoy Nyongo says ethical standards will ensure that workers in the agriculture sector are better remunerated and local products meet international standards.

Over the years, major international markets have been emphasizing on fare trade practices in a bid to protect farmers from developing nations from low commodity prices and workers’ rights.

Fair trade Africa CEO Nyagoy Nyongo is urging international markets to the ensure that they also purchase goods that meet ethical standards to ensure African producers adhere to labor laws.

EU wants local small scale farmers to be empowered to produce goods that can effectively compete in the international market.

It also wants stakeholders to train farmers on better farming practices besides sourcing markets for their produce.