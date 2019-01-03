Kenyans express frustration while applying for e-passport

A cross-section of Kenyans has expressed frustration at the process of applying for the e-passport saying it is tedious and requirements illogical.

Replying to a tweet posted by the Immigration Department giving guidelines on acquiring the foreign travel document, netizens noted the exercise is not well thought out and therefore time-consuming.

Kenya will phase out the old passport by August this year.

On the second day of the New Year, the Immigration department posted on twitter the application requirements of acquiring the international travel document and almost immediately got a backlash from some members of the public.

Application is done online and a number of documents submitted to the immigration department namely: -Original ID and a copy, Original Birth certificate and a copy, Recommender ID copy, Online filled forms,3 Invoices, 3 passport size photos, Parents ID copies.

It is this long list that majority of respondents had an issue with especially those who possess the now old version of the passport.

They sought clarification ranging from whether one had to present all the listed documents for renewal to requesting the tracking of their passports.

Some used the platform to draw attention to the alleged corruption at the passport control office while others decided to share tips on how to go through the process.

The e-passport launched last year is a combined paper and electronic passport with a microchip and contains biometric information on identity of travelers.

It bears the words East African Community as well as Kenya in line with the vision for regional integration.

The A series, B series, C series and diplomatic passports will cost Sh4,550, Sh6,050, Sh7,550 and Sh7,550, respectively and payments will be made via mobile phone or credit cards.