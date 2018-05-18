Kenyans to get product financing via mobile app

You can get financing of up to 350,000 shillings for products such as furniture, mobile phones and electronics via a mobile app.

This follows the launch of a one stop shop mobile app dubbed Aspira by Mauritius based firm, CIM Finance that allows users to apply for credit, get retailer information, loan status and payment updates of the purchased goods.

In an effort that ultimately takes innovation in digital financing to another level, Kenyans will now be able to access credit from a mobile app far from the traditional financing model from banks.

With a maximum simple interest rate of 4% per month on the financing and a loan range of up to 350,000 shillings for first-time customers, Kenyans will through Aspira a mobile app launched by Mauritius-based CIM Finance get product financing for assets such as furniture, phones, and electronics.

Having piloted for the last one year in the Kenyan market, the firm notes that a growing stable economy, market potential, high technology usage and huge demand for credit among Kenyans is to be credited for the success in digital financing.

The firm has so far invested 9 billion shillings in the venture and has partnered with TransUnion to provide innovative credit scores for customers to enhance loan processing turnaround time.